Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven as officials accused the Kremlin’s forces of targeting rescue workers.
#NIGER US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned against Russia’s Wagner mercenaries taking advantage of instability in coup-hit Niger, whose neighbor Mali has become a partner of Moscow.
#PORTUGAL Hundreds of firefighters battled a wildfire that has burned for four days in Portugal, which, like neighbouring Spain, is sweltering in a heatwave that has triggered widespread weather alerts.
#CLIMATE CHANGE Antarctica is “suffering” because of burning fossil fuels which is causing extreme events that were unthinkable 30 years ago, scientists have said.
A project which has seen over 9,000 natterjack toadlets released in their native habitats has been described as the “future of agriculture” by one of the farmers involved.
The joint project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fota Wildlife Park involves releasing endangered natterjack toadlets into ponds which have been specially created for them by local farmers.
It’s hoped that this will help protect the natterjack toadlets and enable them to return to its natural habitat.
The project began seven years ago and so far this year, over 1,600 toadlets have been released.
This afternoon, 200 were released onto Tommy Reidy’s farm in Castlegregory, Co Kerry and you can read more about his participation in this project here.
