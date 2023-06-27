Advertisement

Tuesday 27 June 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
15 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Dublin 8 resident has hit out at JD Wetherspoon PLC's plans to erect a 43 ft high sound barrier for its Keavan's Port Hotel's outdoor pub courtyard

  • RTÉ has issued a nine-page statement providing further information relating to undisclosed payments made to Ryan Tubridy which have convulsed the broadcaster in scandal for the past week.
  • The former Deputy Chairman of An Bord Pleanala, Paul Hyde, will learn on Friday whether he will receive a conviction after he pleaded guilty to two breaches of planning laws, in what the court heard was a “very serious” case.
  • A 22-year-old Laois man who died in Greece on Sunday has been named locally as Rory Deegan from Cullohill. 
  • A man in his late 40s is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.
  • A Dublin 8 resident has hit out at JD Wetherspoon PLC’s plans to erect a 43 ft high sound barrier for its Keavan’s Port Hotel’s outdoor pub courtyard claiming that what is planned “is taller than the Berlin Wall or the Great Wall of China”.
  • A man who visited a Dublin suburb for a “straightener” was stabbed to death by the man he was there to fight, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.
  • Two people have been arrested and gardaí are calling for witnesses to come forward following an incident that occurred in the Sliabh Liag/Killybegs area in Co Donegal between last Saturday and Sunday.
  • The public is being asked for its say on a new design for Irish passports.
  • Sinn Féín leader Mary Lou McDonald will be “back in action in a number of weeks” after undergoing surgery.

INTERNATIONAL

lewis-capaldi-performs-during-the-glastonbury-festival-in-worthy-farm-somerset-england-saturday-june-24-2023-scott-garfittinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA Belarus prepared to welcome rebel Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile today as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting civil war. 

#COVID The UK’s former health secretary Matt Hancock has appeared before the country’s Covid-19 inquiry as hearings continue into the British government’s preparedness for the pandemic.

#GLASTONBURY Lewis Capaldi has confirmed that he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” and will cancel two upcoming Irish gigs after dealing with vocal issues at Glastonbury.

#WOMEN’S WORLD CUP The Republic of Ireland and tournament co-hosts Australia will play their opening game of next month’s Women’s World Cup in front of a full house, a senior Fifa official has confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

Emerald Park 04 JUSTIN FARRELLY The unveiling of a 3D model of two new rollercoasters that will open in Spring 2024 at Emerald Park JUSTIN FARRELLY

Two new rollercoasters are set to open next spring in Co Meath’s Emerald Park.

A 3D model of the new rollercoasters have been released today, as well as plans for a new Celtic themed area in the park called ‘Tír na nÓg’.

The larger rollercoaster is known as a “Suspended Thrill Coaster”, which has five upside down experiences on the ride and top speeds of 90km/h.

The second rollercoaster is known as a “Family Boomerang” and offers a more “family-friendly experience”, with speeds of 60km/h.

