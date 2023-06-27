Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

JD Wetherspoon A Dublin 8 resident has hit out at JD Wetherspoon PLC’s plans to erect a 43 ft high sound barrier for its Keavan’s Port Hotel’s outdoor pub courtyard JD Wetherspoon

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA Belarus prepared to welcome rebel Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile today as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting civil war.

#COVID The UK’s former health secretary Matt Hancock has appeared before the country’s Covid-19 inquiry as hearings continue into the British government’s preparedness for the pandemic.

#GLASTONBURY Lewis Capaldi has confirmed that he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” and will cancel two upcoming Irish gigs after dealing with vocal issues at Glastonbury.

#WOMEN’S WORLD CUP The Republic of Ireland and tournament co-hosts Australia will play their opening game of next month’s Women’s World Cup in front of a full house, a senior Fifa official has confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

JUSTIN FARRELLY The unveiling of a 3D model of two new rollercoasters that will open in Spring 2024 at Emerald Park JUSTIN FARRELLY

Two new rollercoasters are set to open next spring in Co Meath’s Emerald Park.

A 3D model of the new rollercoasters have been released today, as well as plans for a new Celtic themed area in the park called ‘Tír na nÓg’.

The larger rollercoaster is known as a “Suspended Thrill Coaster”, which has five upside down experiences on the ride and top speeds of 90km/h.

The second rollercoaster is known as a “Family Boomerang” and offers a more “family-friendly experience”, with speeds of 60km/h.