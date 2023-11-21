Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RYAN BYRNE / INPHO Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and James McClean share a selfie ahead of McClean's last appearance for Ireland against New Zealand. RYAN BYRNE / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Journalists and family members gather by Lebanese Red Cross ambulances carrying the bodies of the journalists Alamy

#GAZA Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said a truce agreement with Israel is in sight, raising hopes that dozens of people taken hostage in the 7 October attacks could be released from war-torn Gaza.

#LEBANON The Israeli bombardment of south Lebanon today killed eight people, official media said, including two journalists from Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen television in ongoing violence at the Lebanon-Israel border.

#WALES Police searching for four teenagers who have been missing in Wales after going camping have found their bodies inside a crashed car.

#TOP GEAR Hit motoring show Top Gear will be rested for the “foreseeable future”, the BBC announced, following a crash during filming last year in which host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was seriously injured.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy File image of Downing Street with now edited Instagram caption Alamy

Downing Street was accused of failing to understand the North after mistakenly adding an Irish flag to a social media post celebrating the region.

The post on Instagram shows photographs of a showcase of the region’s culture during an event at 10 Downing Street attended by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The initial post included an Irish flag emoticon.

It is understood that the flag was included in error and was quickly deleted.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the incident is the latest which shows that Westminster “doesn’t understand” Northern Ireland.