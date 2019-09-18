Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 80s was arrested by gardaí after another man, whom it’s believed the accused thought was an intruder, was fatally shot in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.
- Gardaí and the PSNI investigated after Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney was attacked and subsequently left on the side of a road in Cavan.
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy defended the price of homes on offer at O’Devaney Gardens in Dublin, saying that €310,000 “is affordable for people on the average industrial wage”.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Passport Office will no longer require applicants to have a Public Services Card.
- TD Ruth Coppinger called on the Government to take action against landlords who attempt to exploit their tenants through sexual favours.
- The trial of UK army veteran Soldier F, who faces two murder charges relating to Bloody Sunday, was adjourned until December.
- New documents showed that Leinster House authorities were warned about a rodent problem six weeks before a rat forced the Dáil bar to close in July.
- Irish footballer James McClean was awarded £63,ooo (€71,000) after a unionist councillor was found to have defamed him on radio.
- Government Chief Whip Seán Kyne said the procedure of establishing Direct Provision centres was “unfair” on local communities.
- School secretaries confirmed that they will strike this Friday after talks with the Government broke down without agreement today.
INTERNATIONAL
#SAUDI STRIKES US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an “act of war” and reiterated that it was an “Iranian attack”.
#UK Three teenagers were charged with the murder of police officer Andrew Harper in England.
#CLIMATE CHANGE Greta Thunberg took her climate change fight to the US Congress, imploring the nation’s lawmakers to “take real action” to avert environmental disaster.
#CRIKEY An Australian hiker who tumbled down a waterfall and snapped his leg in two described having to crawl for two days though scrub and forest to safety.
PARTING SHOT
Irish politicians have talked a fair bit about ‘donning the green jersey’ as a metaphor for upholding the national interest in recent years.
But today in the European Parliament, Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson went one further and actually put on an Ireland football kit, previously worn by James McClean.
Anderson was making a symbolic gesture to suggest it was her right as an Irish-passport holder from Northern Ireland to remain as an EU citizen, despite Brexit.
