Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 9:04 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

AMM 2767_90580124 Bláthnaid Treacy preparing for the official programme launch of Galway 2020 Source: Aengus McMahon

INTERNATIONAL

greta-thunberg-at-congressional-hearing-washington Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg testifies at the US House of Congress Source: Gripas Yuri/ABACA

#SAUDI STRIKES US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an “act of war” and reiterated that it was an “Iranian attack”.

#UK Three teenagers were charged with the murder of police officer Andrew Harper in England.

#CLIMATE CHANGE Greta Thunberg took her climate change fight to the US Congress, imploring the nation’s lawmakers to “take real action” to avert environmental disaster.

#CRIKEY An Australian hiker who tumbled down a waterfall and snapped his leg in two described having to crawl for two days though scrub and forest to safety.

PARTING SHOT

Irish politicians have talked a fair bit about ‘donning the green jersey’ as a metaphor for upholding the national interest in recent years.

But today in the European Parliament, Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson went one further and actually put on an Ireland football kit, previously worn by James McClean.

Anderson was making a symbolic gesture to suggest it was her right as an Irish-passport holder from Northern Ireland to remain as an EU citizen, despite Brexit.

Danger here…

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

