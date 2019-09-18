This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Three teenagers charged with murder of UK police officer Andrew Harper

Andrew Harper died while investigating reports of a burglary.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 4:42 PM
9 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4814543
A photo issued by Thames Valley Police of 28-year-old PC Andrew Harper.
Image: PA Images
A photo issued by Thames Valley Police of 28-year-old PC Andrew Harper.
A photo issued by Thames Valley Police of 28-year-old PC Andrew Harper.
Image: PA Images

THREE TEENAGERS HAVE been charged with the murder of police officer Andrew Harper in the UK.

The Thames Valley Police officer died while investigating reports of a burglary in Berkshire on 15 August.

The three have also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

One of the three is 18-year-old Henry Long and the other two, both aged 17, can’t be named for legal reasons.

Thomas King, 21, has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said today.

All are due to appear in Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow at 10am.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these four defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” the CPS said today.

Previously, 20-year-old Jed Foster appeared in court charged with Harper’s murder.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

