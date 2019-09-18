Three teenagers charged with murder of UK police officer Andrew Harper

THREE TEENAGERS HAVE been charged with the murder of police officer Andrew Harper in the UK.

The Thames Valley Police officer died while investigating reports of a burglary in Berkshire on 15 August.

The three have also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

One of the three is 18-year-old Henry Long and the other two, both aged 17, can’t be named for legal reasons.

Thomas King, 21, has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said today.

All are due to appear in Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow at 10am.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these four defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” the CPS said today.

Previously, 20-year-old Jed Foster appeared in court charged with Harper’s murder.