Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Supreme Court chides PAC, Louth feud and a dramatic day on Capitol Hill.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,693 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI - Day 1 The Duchess of Cambridge pulls a pint of Harp during a visit to Belfast. Source: PA Images

WORLD

UPI 20190227 Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying before Congress today. Source: PA Images

#FIXER: Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen delivered explosive testimony to Congress in which he called the US President “a racist”, “a conman” and “a cheat”.

#TENSIONS: Pakistan has shot down two Indian Air Force planes in an escalation of tensions in the disputed Kashmir region

#TROUBLES: The UK Supreme Court has “vindicated” the family of Pat Finucane in their “relentless campaign” for justice, the family’s solicitor has said. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Michael Cohen’s testimony ranged from speaking about business dealings in Russia to adult film star Stormy Daniels. It was an extraordinary session.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

