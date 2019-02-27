Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Supreme Court has found the Public Accounts Committee acted “significantly outside its remit” in its questioning Angela Kerins.
- A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after a gangland shooting in Drogheda believed to be connected to an ongoing feud.
- The Irish Air Corps has been drafted in to tackle a number of wildfires that have sprung up in the Dublin-Wicklow region.
- Tusla has said Scouting Ireland should “consider the viability” of continuing with overnight trips over child protection issues.
- New figures have shown there are now 9,987 people living in homeless accommodation.
- The Patrick Quirke murder trial has heard about a hair clip taken from a farm tank where Bobby Ryan’s body was found.
- The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized a house from a sister of Regency Hotel shooting victim David Byrne.
- Star Wars movie The Last Jedi received €3.43 million in tax credits from Revenue last year.
- There are at least around 40,000 people in Ireland who are problem gamblers, according to the Health Research Board.
WORLD
#FIXER: Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen delivered explosive testimony to Congress in which he called the US President “a racist”, “a conman” and “a cheat”.
#TENSIONS: Pakistan has shot down two Indian Air Force planes in an escalation of tensions in the disputed Kashmir region.
#TROUBLES: The UK Supreme Court has “vindicated” the family of Pat Finucane in their “relentless campaign” for justice, the family’s solicitor has said.
PARTING SHOTSource: Guardian News/YouTube
Michael Cohen’s testimony ranged from speaking about business dealings in Russia to adult film star Stormy Daniels. It was an extraordinary session.
