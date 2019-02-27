Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Duchess of Cambridge pulls a pint of Harp during a visit to Belfast. Source: PA Images

WORLD

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying before Congress today. Source: PA Images

#FIXER: Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen delivered explosive testimony to Congress in which he called the US President “a racist”, “a conman” and “a cheat”.

#TENSIONS: Pakistan has shot down two Indian Air Force planes in an escalation of tensions in the disputed Kashmir region.

#TROUBLES: The UK Supreme Court has “vindicated” the family of Pat Finucane in their “relentless campaign” for justice, the family’s solicitor has said.

PARTING SHOT

Michael Cohen’s testimony ranged from speaking about business dealings in Russia to adult film star Stormy Daniels. It was an extraordinary session.