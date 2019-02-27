Air Corps called in to fight Wicklow mountains wildfires

Source: Irish Air Corps

THE IRISH AIR Corps has been drafted in to tackle a number of wildfires that have sprung up along Wicklow’s border with Dublin.

Fire services from six different fire stations in Wicklow and Dublin have been fighting blazes at Hollywood, Bohernabreena, Kippure and Lacken since Monday.

The Minister of State for Defence, Paul Keogh, announced today that he has approved the deployment of the air corps to assist in combatting the wildfires after receiving a request for support this morning.

Two of the Air Corps’ AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters have been deployed in a bid to extinguish the burning gorse.

The helicopters are equipped with ‘Bambi’ buckets which are capable of dumping over 1,200 litres of water in one drop.

@DubFireBrigade Hollywood Village is out of control 😰 only just heard the brigades passing by now. Wishing them a safe night 🙏🏻

Wicklow’s Chief Fire Officer Aiden Dempsey told East Coast FM that the blazes have threatened property and they weren’t started accidentally.

The Gardaí have launched an investigation into the cause of the fires.