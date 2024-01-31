Advertisement
News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what happened today.
0
1.3k
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

National Gallery of Ireland unveil Harry Clarke - The Enchantment of Bottom by Titania -1 Visitor at the unveiling of The Enchantment of Bottom by Titania by Irish artist Harry Clarke. The artwork has been added to the National Collection and is free to view. Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

IMG_7289 Protestors pack up their things on the motorway to drive closer to Paris Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

#GAZA: Hamas is reviewing a proposal for a six-week truce with Israel.

#FRANCE: Our reporter Mairead Maguire was at the scene of a blockade by French farmers on a motorway outside Paris due to unhappiness with carbon-cutting targets, fuel prices, and bureaucracy. 

#EUROPEAN PARLIAMEN: Hundreds of European lawmakers currently sitting in the European Parliament have been involved in public controversy or have outright broken the law in their lifetimes.

#TIKTOK: Songs from the likes of Taylor Swift, U2, and The Weeknd are set to be pulled from TikTok after a breakdown in contract talks with Universal Music Group.

PARTING SHOT

GAS5rygWEAABAHW Elmo from Sesame Street Sesame Street Sesame Street

Earlier this week, Elmo from Sesame Street had a simple question for his almost 500,000 followers on X.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

Thousands of people replied to let Elmo know the unfortunate reality – they’re not doing too good.

Read more here about Elmo’s post on X, which has been viewed over 177 million times, received close to 120,000 likes, and generated more than 12,000 replies, and was commented on by US president Joe Biden.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags