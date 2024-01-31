Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Visitor at the unveiling of The Enchantment of Bottom by Titania by Irish artist Harry Clarke. The artwork has been added to the National Collection and is free to view. Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

Protestors pack up their things on the motorway to drive closer to Paris Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

#GAZA: Hamas is reviewing a proposal for a six-week truce with Israel.

#FRANCE: Our reporter Mairead Maguire was at the scene of a blockade by French farmers on a motorway outside Paris due to unhappiness with carbon-cutting targets, fuel prices, and bureaucracy.

#EUROPEAN PARLIAMEN: Hundreds of European lawmakers currently sitting in the European Parliament have been involved in public controversy or have outright broken the law in their lifetimes.

#TIKTOK: Songs from the likes of Taylor Swift, U2, and The Weeknd are set to be pulled from TikTok after a breakdown in contract talks with Universal Music Group.

PARTING SHOT

Elmo from Sesame Street Sesame Street Sesame Street

Earlier this week, Elmo from Sesame Street had a simple question for his almost 500,000 followers on X.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

Thousands of people replied to let Elmo know the unfortunate reality – they’re not doing too good.

Read more here about Elmo’s post on X, which has been viewed over 177 million times, received close to 120,000 likes, and generated more than 12,000 replies, and was commented on by US president Joe Biden.