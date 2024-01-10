Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Artist Ann Lambe making finishing touches to mural depicting old buildings, such as the Red Abbey in Cork, to encourage people to be mindful of measures to encourage more nesting by swifts. Swift numbers have declined by 40% in the past 15 years due to loss of habitat and upgrading old buildings

INTERNATIONAL

Pride march in Athens in June 2023 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#POST OFFICE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his government will introduce legislation to ensure subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted because of the Horizon scandal are “exonerated and compensated”.

#LGBT: Greece’s Prime Minister announced the country will legalise marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, but gave no timeframe on the taboo issue in the staunchly Orthodox Christian state.

#GANG VIOLENCE: Ecuador’s president gave orders yesterday to “neutralize” criminal gangs after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio, as bandits threatened random executions on a second day of terror in the country.

#GENOCIDE: Preliminary hearings of the case South Africa has submitted to the International Court of Justice in which it accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza will be held this Thursday and Friday. You can read more about the case and what to expect this week here.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Four of the six candidates for Ireland’s entry to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have now been announced.

Erica Cody, Ailsha, JyellowL and Isabella Kearney are among the hopefuls that will compete in the Eurosong contest to be held on 26 January during a special edition of The Late Late Show.

The staple of the Irish and European calendar is set to take place in Sweden on 11 May this year, after Eurovision 2023 saw Loreen win the contest for the second time.

You can listen to all four entries so far here.