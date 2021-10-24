#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 24 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 7:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,559 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583368

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GUINNESS_CORK_JAZZ_DAY_3_IMG_1288 The Guiness Cork Jazz Festival Source: Rich Gilligan

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,725 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Anti-lockdown groups are spreading false information that vaccines aren’t working – but the data undermines their claims.
  • Bars and pubs hosting music performances will not need to issue tickets as long as patrons are seated under the new requirements for the nighlife industry.
  • INMO is concerned that the Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare workers is moving in the “wrong direction”.
  • Gardaí arrested a man and seized €304,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine during a raid in Co Wexford. 
  • A woman in her 70s died yesterday evening following a house fire in north Cork city.
  • Ireland has big targets for wind energy – but getting there won’t be a breeze.
  • Gardaí renewed an appeal for assistance to identify human remains discovered on a beach in Co Wexford in 1995.

THE WORLD

freighter-wybelsum-unloading-freight-containers-in-the-port-of-belfast-belfast-harbour-northern-ireland-uk-europe Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#EUROPE The UK and EU are “still far apart” on major questions with the Northern Ireland Protocol as talks are set to continue between the two sides in London. 

#MIGRATION Pope Francis has urged governments to stop returning migrants to detention centres in Libya.

#CHINA A new plan shows China’s aims to reduce fossil fuel use to under 20% by 2060, but the country has been criticised for continuing to open new coal power plants.

#ECUADOR Olympic sprinter Alex Quinonez has been shot dead in his home country amid a surge in violence.

PARTING SHOT

Around 500 swimmers dove into the River Liffey in Dublin city centre yesterday for the annual Liffey Swim.

Donning yellow swim caps, the swimmers raced upstream for 1.65km, with the winners completing the race in between 25 and 28 minutes. 

54 Liffey Swim Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

97 Liffey Swim Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Lauren Boland
