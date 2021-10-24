#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

Renewed appeal to help identify human remains found on Co Wexford beach in 1995

The body was found at Ballinamona beach, Kilmuckridge on 12 December 1995.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 11:15 AM
34 minutes ago 4,170 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5583148
Clothing found on the deceased
Image: Garda Press Office
Clothing found on the deceased
Clothing found on the deceased
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING an appeal to the public for assistance in identifying human remains discovered on a beach in Co Wexford in December 1995.

On the morning of 12 December 1995, gardaí were alerted following the discovery of a badly decomposed body at Ballinamona beach, Kilmuckridge.

Local gardaí attended the scene and the remains were removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital. Following a post-mortem examination foul play was ruled out.

The pathologist reported the remains to be a female aged between 25 and 40 years, approximately 176cm in height who had undergone a lot of dental treatment including a brace fitted on her bottom teeth.

At the time of her discovery, she was wearing a pair of blue ‘Lee’ jeans (sized 33/31) and brown laced shoes (size 39) with white socks. Two Volkswagen keys were recovered in the pocket of the jeans.

In April 1996, the then State Pathologist Dr Harbison carried out an examination of the body. There was no evidence of foul play disclosed and suspected drowning was deemed to be the cause of death.

Screenshot 2021-10-24 105643 Clothing found on the deceased Source: Garda Press Office

Despite exhaustive enquiries at the time via international policing channels, including Interpol and Missing Persons Organisations, the deceased was never identified.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The deceased was interred at Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford in May 1996.

In November 2007, an exhumation was carried out a DNA sample was harvested from the remains before re-burial. This profile has since been uploaded onto the Interpol database for comparison with profiles from missing persons worldwide but to date there have been no matches identified.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased and in bringing this case to a conclusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie