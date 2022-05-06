#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 6 May 2022, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,868 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5757101
The garda band playing at the opening of a new garda station in Dublin Airport.
Image: Leah Farrell
The garda band playing at the opening of a new garda station in Dublin Airport.
The garda band playing at the opening of a new garda station in Dublin Airport.
Image: Leah Farrell

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Garda Station opening 006 Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris officially opening Dublin Airport Garda Station. Source: Leah Farrell

  • It has been a big day for Sinn Féin in the Northern Ireland elections. We have a blow-by-blow account of the day’s events here.  
  • A 20% reduction in the cost of Dublin’s public transport fares is to take effect from Monday. 
  • The Kinahan organised crime group has been linked to at least 20 murders across four EU member states and is among Europe’s largest wholesalers of cocaine, a new report from the EU’s police and drugs agencies states.
  • Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has given the green light to exploratory discussions on public service pay.
  • The Department of Children has said the State is currently in an emergency response and sometimes moving refugees to other locations is “necessary” to ensure all those fleeing Ukraine can be accommodated.
  • A garda has told a murder trial that he walked over six kilometres to Cork University Hospital (CUH) alongside the emotional father of the two-year-old alleged victim.
  • Convicted Garda killer Aaron Brady will stand trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court for plotting to pervert the course of justice.
  • It’s shaping up to be a warm and sunny weekend across the country. Met Éireann is forecasting dry conditions with temperatures reaching 15 to 19 degrees alongside light breezes.
  • A teenager has died in a crash in Co Offaly. The male youth had been driving a tractor which crashed into a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore near Rhode.

International

a-mercury-redstone-stands-silhouetted-on-complex-5-as-spacex-launches-53-starlink-satellites-at-542-am-from-the-kennedy-space-center-florida-on-friday-may-6-2022-from-this-historic-site-on-the-ca A Mercury Redstone stands silhouetted on Complex 5 as SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites at 5:42 AM from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida early this morning. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLAND Boris Johnson is facing an angry backlash from local Tories as the party saw key London strongholds fall to Labour while also suffering losses in councils across England.

#BRITAIN The boss of P&O Ferries has hit out at “misinformation” about the firm since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers.

#UKRAINE Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, leading Kyiv’s defence of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, accused Russian forces today of firing during a civilian evacuation of the huge steelworks, despite a Moscow-imposed ceasefire.

#CHINA Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction.

#ISRAEL Israeli forces have launched a manhunt for attackers who killed three people in the central city of Elad as the country marked the anniversary of its founding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

It’s a big day on the island of Ireland as residents of Northern Ireland find out who will represent them in Stormont. 

Turn outs for elections wax and wane from low to high depending on how engaged the population are in the democratic process. 

This morning we asked our readers would they support voting to be mandatory and the vast majority answered in the negative.

Screenshot (171) Source: The Journal

Comments disabled for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie