Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The garda band playing at the opening of a new garda station in Dublin Airport.

Ireland

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris officially opening Dublin Airport Garda Station. Source: Leah Farrell

International

A Mercury Redstone stands silhouetted on Complex 5 as SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites at 5:42 AM from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida early this morning. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLAND Boris Johnson is facing an angry backlash from local Tories as the party saw key London strongholds fall to Labour while also suffering losses in councils across England.

#BRITAIN The boss of P&O Ferries has hit out at “misinformation” about the firm since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers.

#UKRAINE Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, leading Kyiv’s defence of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, accused Russian forces today of firing during a civilian evacuation of the huge steelworks, despite a Moscow-imposed ceasefire.

#CHINA Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction.

#ISRAEL Israeli forces have launched a manhunt for attackers who killed three people in the central city of Elad as the country marked the anniversary of its founding.

Parting Shot

It’s a big day on the island of Ireland as residents of Northern Ireland find out who will represent them in Stormont.

Turn outs for elections wax and wane from low to high depending on how engaged the population are in the democratic process.

This morning we asked our readers would they support voting to be mandatory and the vast majority answered in the negative.

Source: The Journal

