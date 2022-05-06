Garda tells murder trial of walking six kilometres to hospital with alleged victim's father

A GARDA HAS told a murder trial that he walked over six kilometres to Cork University Hospital (CUH) alongside the emotional father of the two-year-old alleged victim.

Karen Harrington (37) of Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Cork is on trial charged with the murder of Santina Cawley on 5 July, 2019 at Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road in the city. Harrington was in a relationship with Michael Cawley the father of the child at the time of the alleged offence.

Santina was found lying under a stained duvet with critical injuries at an apartment in Elderwood Park at 5am on 5 July, 2019. She died at CUH at 9.20am on the same date in the arms of her mother Bridget.

Sergeant Brian Maher told a jury of seven men and four women at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork city that he attended at the scene In Elderwood shortly after 5am on 5 July 2019. He met Michael Cawley, the father of the child, outside the property at Elderwood Park.

“He was agitated and emotional. He was extremely distraught,” he said.

Cawley was very upset and kept asking about the condition of his little girl. Sgt Maher said that there was a smell of alcohol from Mr Cawley but “he did not seem to be intoxicated.”

“He was enquiring about Santina. Did I know if his daughter was dead or alive,” the sergeant added.

Gardaí had asked Cawley to go in a garda car to Anglesea Street Garda Station but he declined to do so. Sgt Maher said that Mr Cawley wanted to go to CUH.

Advertisement

“I asked him to accompany me to Anglesea Street Garda Station to give me an account. He was emotional. He refused my request to go. I asked him to come with me. He did not want to.

“He wanted to go to Cork University Hospital. He wanted to walk from Boreenmanna Road (the 6km) to hospital. I said we would go together. So we set off to walk together.

“I continued to speak to him on the way to hospital. On numerous occasions, he wanted to know was she (Santina) alive or dead. I was trying to support him as best I could. He was extremely emotional,” the garda witness explained.

When Sgt Maher arrived at the hospital he explained who he and Michael Cawley were. The father of the child sought information on her condition.

“CUH staff told us (the Gardaí) to help prepare Michael Cawley for the worst. During our time at the hospital, he had been crying and extremely upset,” Maher added.

Sgt Maher said that when they arrived at CUH, Bridget, the mother of Santina, was already in the hospital as she had been informed of the critical condition of her child.

Sgt Maher was present when Michael Cawley was informed of the death of Santina at 920am on 5 July, 2019.

“It was an emotional time for Mr Cawley and for everyone involved including hospital staff,” the sergeant said.

Later, Sgt Maher went with Cawley to his home in the Leeside Apartments in Grattan Street, Cork in a Garda car. Cawley voluntarily handed over his clothing for forensic testing.

Sgt Maher said Cawley again became very emotional when he saw his daughter’s toys lying in the apartment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“On seeing his daughter’s toys in the apartment, he broke down again,” the sergeant added.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Mark Leonard told the trial he had been called on three occasions to the Elderwood complex in the early hours of 5 July, 2019. Two of the calls involved noise complaints whilst the third call involved the discovery of the injured Santina.

Sgt Leonard said as he approached the apartment in Elderwood Park shortly before 5.30am on 5 July he heard a male voice shouting from upstairs.

“It was a male voice – shouting and screaming and crying,” Sgt Leonard explained.

When Sgt Leonard went inside the apartment he saw Santina lying on a duvet.

“She was motionless and naked. She was pale blue in colour and appeared not to be breathing,” he added.

In the kitchen area, he saw a male (Michael Cawley) who was very upset.

“He was crying and screaming – he kept repeating: ‘She killed my baby.’ Later, he told me the ‘she’ he was referring to was Karen Harrington,” the garda explained.

The case continues this afternoon (Friday) in front of Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of eleven people. The twelfth juror was excused from serving earlier this week.