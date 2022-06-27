#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 27 Jun 2022, 9:31 PM
17 minutes ago 461 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

sunset 98 A sunset over Dublin Bay Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • HSE chief executive Paul Reid announced he plans to step down from his position in December, saying he wants to spend time with his family.
  • The Taoiseach said there was no mention of the controversy surrounding Navan Hospital or tensions with the health minister raised during a conversation between him and Paul Reid this morning.
  • Housing prices rose to an average of €311,874 during the second quarter of 2022, with a new Daft report recording the largest three-month gain in nearly two years.
  • A child sexual abuse survivor who encouraged other victims to “stand tall and speak out” today has welcomed a decision by the Court of Appeal not to reduce the 18-year jail term handed down to her father who sexually assaulted her for years.
  • A HIQA report into children’s services found that many children continue to experience delays in accessing a service or a care placement appropriate to their needs. 
  • A man who stabbed his ex-partner’s boyfriend to death in a “sneak attack” after inviting him for a fist fight was found guilty of murder by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court. 
  • After 100 years, archives lost in the Public Records Office fire of 1922 have been brought back to life in an online resource launched today. 
  • Gardaí arrested a man in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a pub in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin last week. 
  • Aviation firm Swissport is facing trial over the death of worker Richard Gracey, 64, when he fell from a plane doorway at Dublin Airport almost four years ago. 

THE WORLD

russian-ukrainian-war Ukrainian firefighters trying to put the fire out at a burning shopping centre after a Russian attack in Kremenchuk, Poltava region Source: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

#UKRAINE A Russian missile strike on a busy shopping centre in east Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more.

#UK British Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss called Westminster’s bill to circumvent the Northern Ireland Protocol “legal and necessary”

#SOUTH AFRICA Police in South Africa are investigating the unexplained deaths of 21 teenagers in a bar overnight.

PARTING SHOT

In Georgia, the Girls in Green have beaten the defending home team by 9-0, keeping World Cup dreams alive.

Read the full match report on The 42.

