Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A sunset over Dublin Bay Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HSE chief executive Paul Reid announced he plans to step down from his position in December, saying he wants to spend time with his family.

The Taoiseach said there was no mention of the controversy surrounding Navan Hospital or tensions with the health minister raised during a conversation between him and Paul Reid this morning.

Housing prices rose to an average of €311,874 during the second quarter of 2022, with a new Daft report recording the largest three-month gain in nearly two years.

A child sexual abuse survivor who encouraged other victims to "stand tall and speak out" today has welcomed a decision by the Court of Appeal not to reduce the 18-year jail term handed down to her father who sexually assaulted her for years.

A HIQA report into children's services found that many children continue to experience delays in accessing a service or a care placement appropriate to their needs.

A man who stabbed his ex-partner's boyfriend to death in a "sneak attack" after inviting him for a fist fight was found guilty of murder by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

After 100 years, archives lost in the Public Records Office fire of 1922 have been brought back to life in an online resource launched today.

Gardaí arrested a man in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a pub in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin last week.

Aviation firm Swissport is facing trial over the death of worker Richard Gracey, 64, when he fell from a plane doorway at Dublin Airport almost four years ago.

THE WORLD

Ukrainian firefighters trying to put the fire out at a burning shopping centre after a Russian attack in Kremenchuk, Poltava region Source: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

#UKRAINE A Russian missile strike on a busy shopping centre in east Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more.

#UK British Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss called Westminster’s bill to circumvent the Northern Ireland Protocol “legal and necessary”.

#SOUTH AFRICA Police in South Africa are investigating the unexplained deaths of 21 teenagers in a bar overnight.

PARTING SHOT

In Georgia, the Girls in Green have beaten the defending home team by 9-0, keeping World Cup dreams alive.

Read the full match report on The 42.