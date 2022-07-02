Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man walks his dog on his back in Dublin City Centre this morning. Source: Sam Boal

THE WORLD

Thousands attended the Parade - Pride in London 2022 in central London. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLISH CHANNEL British and French Police have arrested 15 people on suspicion of people trafficking in connection with 27 people who died while crossing the English Channel.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in state “terror” as he blamed Moscow for missile strikes on a southern resort town that left 21 dead and dozens wounded.

#HONG KONG An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members.

#IRAN At least five people have died and 44 others are injured after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in southern Iran today.

#USA Google has announced it will delete users’ location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.

PARTING SHOT

The cost of living crisis is hitting all our pockets – prices seem to just be getting more and more expensive.

Predictions are that it will get worse before it gets better.

This morning we decided to do our poll on the issue and see how our readers are getting on in the midst of the inflation storm.