#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,641 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5806362

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

irish summer 95 A man walks his dog on his back in Dublin City Centre this morning. Source: Sam Boal

THE WORLD

thousands-attended-the-parade-pride-in-london-2022-in-central-london-uk-2-july-2022 Thousands attended the Parade - Pride in London 2022 in central London. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLISH CHANNEL British and French Police have arrested 15 people on suspicion of people trafficking in connection with 27 people who died while crossing the English Channel.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in state “terror” as he blamed Moscow for missile strikes on a southern resort town that left 21 dead and dozens wounded.

#HONG KONG An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members.

#IRAN At least five people have died and 44 others are injured after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in southern Iran today.

#USA Google has announced it will delete users’ location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The cost of living crisis is hitting all our pockets – prices seem to just be getting more and more expensive. 

Predictions are that it will get worse before it gets better. 

This morning we decided to do our poll on the issue and see how our readers are getting on in the midst of the inflation storm.

Screenshot (201)

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie