Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man is in a critical condition after he was attacked this morning at a house in County Kildare.
- Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel more than a dozen flights this weekend following a continued “spike in Covid cases” and industrial action at a French Airport.
- A man has been arrested following two separate alleged stabbings in Belfast city centre early this morning.
- A TD has issued a warning to the public about holiday accommodation fraud as figures show a spike in cases.
- A garda has been hospitalised after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Cork.
- The inflation crisis is hitting everyone differently, but most people – including Government and Opposition TDs – agree on one thing: something needs to be done.
- Marguerite Hughes has described her son Louis’ diagnosis with Prader-Willi Syndrome and the challenges he and family have faced since.
THE WORLD
#ENGLISH CHANNEL British and French Police have arrested 15 people on suspicion of people trafficking in connection with 27 people who died while crossing the English Channel.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in state “terror” as he blamed Moscow for missile strikes on a southern resort town that left 21 dead and dozens wounded.
#HONG KONG An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members.
#IRAN At least five people have died and 44 others are injured after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in southern Iran today.
#USA Google has announced it will delete users’ location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.
PARTING SHOT
The cost of living crisis is hitting all our pockets – prices seem to just be getting more and more expensive.
Predictions are that it will get worse before it gets better.
This morning we decided to do our poll on the issue and see how our readers are getting on in the midst of the inflation storm.
