Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy A sunset in Dublin Alamy

THE WORLD

Imago / Alamy Live News Wounded Palestinians walk near the site of a strike in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip Imago / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

#GAZA UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict as the Hamas-run health ministry said Gaza death toll passes 10,000.

#NEW YORK Donald Trump clashed repeatedly with a judge while he took the stand the civil fraud case against him.

#CLIMATE CRISIS Nations agreed that developed countries will be “urged” to contribute to a fund for climate-induced losses and damages after developing countries made concessions to try to make a deal possible.

PARTING SHOT

Trócaire has launched its Christmas ‘Gifts Of Change’ list.

There are 22 gifts on the list that people can select to donate the value of. The gift will then be sent to areas Trócaire works.

The gifts range from €5 to €1,400 and include items like soap, seeds, and school lunches as well as larger items and supports for projects like goats, water systems and ox ploughs.

They can be purchased online at www.trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 1800 408 408.