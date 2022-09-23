Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RUSSIA Thousands of military-aged men are fleeing Russia after Putin announced a partial military mobilisation this week.
#IRAN Iranian state TV suggested that the death toll from protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini could be as high as 26.
#UK Liz Truss’ new Chancellor has abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.
Culture Night is taking place around the country this evening, with a myriad of free performances, tours, workshops and more in cultural venues.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS