Friday 23 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 23 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
49 minutes ago 952 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 002 D-Light Studios Culture Night Choreographer Maria Nilsson Waller, as D-Light Studios showcased their new new ground floor studios for Culture Night 2022 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

  • Over half of the murders in the State last year were related to domestic abuse.
  • Flogas Energy announced that both gas and electricity prices will rise from late next month.
  • The Taoiseach said Ireland would have to assess whether it would be willing to accept Russians who are now fleeing the country.
  • Human rights experts from the United Nations have criticised the Irish Government’s response to the “systemic racism” faced by mixed-race people who passed through State and religious-run institutions between the 1940s and 1990s.
  • All schools are to be eligible for funding for solar panels to help with the rising cost of energy. 
  • Simon Coveney believes that Northern Ireland census data confirms that society is changing but that work is needed on building relationships before a border poll.
  • The Irish state is no longer a shareholder in Bank of Ireland having completed the sale of its shares. 
  • Siptu members employed by daa at Dublin Airport are planning to ballot for industrial action in a dispute over staff wages. 

THE WORLD 

anti-hijab-protests-over-mahsa-aminis-death-in-custody-iran Iranians protest the death of Mahsa Amini Source: ABACA/PA Images

#RUSSIA Thousands of military-aged men are fleeing Russia after Putin announced a partial military mobilisation this week.

#IRAN Iranian state TV suggested that the death toll from protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini could be as high as 26.

#UK Liz Truss’ new Chancellor has abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners. 

PARTING SHOT

Culture Night is taking place around the country this evening, with a myriad of free performances, tours, workshops and more in cultural venues.

Lauren Boland
