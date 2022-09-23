Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Choreographer Maria Nilsson Waller, as D-Light Studios showcased their new new ground floor studios for Culture Night 2022 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Over half of the murders in the State last year were related to domestic abuse.

in the State last year were related to domestic abuse. Flogas Energy announced that both gas and electricity prices will rise from late next month.

announced that both gas and electricity prices will rise from late next month. The Taoiseach said Ireland would have to assess whether it would be willing to accept Russians who are now fleeing the country.

who are now fleeing the country. Human rights experts from the United Nations have criticised the Irish Government’s response to the “systemic racism” faced by mixed-race people who passed through State and religious-run institutions between the 1940s and 1990s.

between the 1940s and 1990s. All schools are to be eligible for funding for solar panels to help with the rising cost of energy.

to help with the rising cost of energy. Simon Coveney believes that Northern Ireland census data confirms that society is changing but that work is needed on building relationships before a border poll.

confirms that society is changing but that work is needed on building relationships before a border poll. The Irish state is no longer a shareholder in Bank of Ireland having completed the sale of its shares.

having completed the sale of its shares. Siptu members employed by daa at Dublin Airport are planning to ballot for industrial action in a dispute over staff wages.

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Iranians protest the death of Mahsa Amini Source: ABACA/PA Images

#RUSSIA Thousands of military-aged men are fleeing Russia after Putin announced a partial military mobilisation this week.

#IRAN Iranian state TV suggested that the death toll from protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini could be as high as 26.

#UK Liz Truss’ new Chancellor has abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

PARTING SHOT

Culture Night is taking place around the country this evening, with a myriad of free performances, tours, workshops and more in cultural venues.