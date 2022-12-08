Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up?
The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#IRAN Iran carried out the first known execution over protests following Mahsa Amini’s death.
#RUSSIA Russia released jailed Basketball star Brittney Griner, with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange.
#UN Lobbyists for pesticide and fertiliser producers are pushing “behind the scenes” against stronger protection for species and ecosystems at the United Nations’ COP15 biodiversity conference, according to research.
The Christmas market at Dublin Castle opened today – here are a few snaps.
