Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Shoppers on Grafton Street ahead of Christmas Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the margin between energy supply and demand will be “very tight” in the coming weeks.

will be “very tight” in the coming weeks. Staffing levels at AT St Vincent’s University Hospital have resulted in significant delays in processing routine bloods for GP patients.

Several status yellow weather warnings are taking effect this evening as Met Éireann forecasts treacherous conditions around the country.

Stephen Teap, the husband of Irene Teap who died of cervical cancer, reached a settlement with the HSE and two laboratories involved in the CervicalCheck screening programme.

The Special Criminal Court ruled that evidence from former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall can be heard at the trial of Gerard Hutch.

Gardaí arrested a sixth person as part of the investigation into the ramming of a garda car in Cherry Orchard.

of a garda car in Cherry Orchard. A redevelopment of the National Concert Hall will expand the auditorium’s stage and seating capacity.

will expand the auditorium’s stage and seating capacity. A live crib officially opened this morning in St Stephen’s Green.

THE WORLD

Griner during a game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics Source: Charlie Neibergall/PA Images

#IRAN Iran carried out the first known execution over protests following Mahsa Amini’s death.

#RUSSIA Russia released jailed Basketball star Brittney Griner, with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange.

#UN Lobbyists for pesticide and fertiliser producers are pushing “behind the scenes” against stronger protection for species and ecosystems at the United Nations’ COP15 biodiversity conference, according to research.

PARTING SHOT

The Christmas market at Dublin Castle opened today – here are a few snaps.

Source: Mark Stedman

Source: Mark Steadman

Mark Steadman

