Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what is making the headlines this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 8:45 AM
31 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5407974
Image: Martin Lee/Shutterstock
Image: Martin Lee/Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn will today tell an Oireachtas committee that there is a “considerable risk” of Ireland experiencing a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections if restrictions are eased too quickly.

2. #TRAIN PSNI are investigating after the 1910 Belfast to Derry train was forced to stop due to a burning car on the tracks at Bellarena. 

3. #WORK FROM HOME Tánaiste Le0 Varadkar has reminded employers not to ask workers to return to offices yet, as some restrictions are eased this week.

4. #THE STACKS The ESB has warned the foundations of Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg chimneys are at risk due to the presence of sulphur at the base of the towers as Councillors continue calls for the stacks to be restored and repainted. 

5. #ASSAULT A man will appear before Limerick District Court this morning, charged in relation to a stabbing in the city.

6. #SCHOOL SHOOTING One person has died following a shooting at a high school in Tennessee in the US, police have said.

7. #TEST CENTRE The positivity rate of Covid-19 tests carried out at two Dublin walk-in test centres that first opened on Saturday is just under 6%.

8. #US Further protests were held in the US city of Minneapolis last night after police fatally shot a young black man when the officer appeared to confuse her handgun with her taser.

9. #RADIOACTIVE Japan’s Government has decided to start releasing massive amounts of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years.

 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

