Friday 14 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 14 Jan 2022, 9:04 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ashling Murphy vigil 018 Candles being lit by members of a large crowd outside Dail Eireann in Dublin this afternoon, as the National Women's Council of Ireland hold a vigil for Ashling Murphy, who was fatally assaulted in Tullamore earlier this week. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

irkutsk-region-russia-14th-jan-2022-a-view-of-the-cathedral-of-the-nativity-of-christ-in-bratsk-460km-north-of-irkutsk-credit-alexander-ryumintassalamy-live-news A winter view of the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in Bratsk, 460km north of Irkutsk, Russia. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AUSTRALIA: Novak Djokovic’s efforts to avoid deportation from Australia are to be transferred to the country’s Federal Court as his immigration case took a further legal twist. 

#BRITAIN: Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.

#UKRAINE US intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is under way to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, according to the White House.

#SRI LANKA Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.

#DENMARK Searches are continuing for an Irish man missing in Denmark since 5 December. Missing People Denmark has arranged another search for Burns in Aarhus, Denmark’s second largest city, beginning at 11AM tomorrow.

PARTING SHOT

Occasionally The Journal’s polls are close run affairs – just a percentage point or two either way but today’s poll was anything but.

We asked about whether people were going to buy a ticket for Saturday’s must win draw and the answer was definitive.

It appears to be all about the dreams of a life free of cash worries at least, so tomorrow, ticket in hand, it looks likely that most of our readers will be hoping for a ’22 windfall.

Screenshot (84) Source: The Journal

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

