Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Philippa Lacey, age 7, from Wexford, looking at portraits of horses at the first day of the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS. Leah Farrell

WORLD

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez who died today aged 81. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP / Invision/AP

#JOE BIDEN A man accused of making threats against the US president was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state.

#FRANCE Eleven people have died in eastern France after a fire tore through a holiday lodging being used by a group of adults with learning disabilities.

#SHIPWRECK Forty-one migrants, including three children, are feared dead after a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean, according to UN agencies.

#SUGARMAN Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who came to prominence through the Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man decades after he released music, has died aged 81.

PARTING SHOT

A tweet an Independent senator made a number of false and inaccurate claims about garda recruitment and retention numbers.

Senator Sharon Keogan responded to a tweet from the official Twitter account of An Garda Siochána, in which she claimed that five trainee gardaí had resigned in the three days following the Garda Commissioner’s visit to the Garda College in Templemore.

Cormac Fitzgerald looks at the claim for The Journal’s FactCheck and lays out how the senator’s tweet was inaccurate. You can read it here.