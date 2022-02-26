Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters calling for support for Ukraine in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Dublin again this afternoon to demand the expulsion of the country’s ambassador.

of the country’s ambassador. A man in his 60s died overnight following a collision in Cork where his van struck a pillar at the entrance to a home.

in Cork where his van struck a pillar at the entrance to a home. An EU citizens’ panel is gathering in Dublin Castle this weekend to prepare recommendations on the econom, social justice and jobs.

is gathering in Dublin Castle this weekend to prepare recommendations on the econom, social justice and jobs. A man was charged over the 2018 murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork.

of Conor Quinn in Co Cork. The Board Gáis Energy Theatre cancelled upcoming performances of Swan Lake by a ballet company from St Petersburg .

. A TD and former army ranger called for Ireland to consider sending weapons to Ukraine.

called for Ireland to consider sending weapons to Ukraine. Mourners from across the political spectrum gathered in Belfast today for the funeral service of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

THE WORLD

Ukrainian refugees waiting to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova Source: Sergei Grits/PA Images

#UKRAINE Here are all the developments on the third day of Russia’s invasion as they happened.

#FRANCE French marines intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel.

#AFGHANISTAN The main universities in Afghanistan reopened today for the first time since the Taliban seized power, but with much fewer women in the now-segregated classes.

PARTING SHOT

Conradh na Gaeilge has awarded President Michael D Higgins its President’s Award at the organisation’s Ard Fheis this evening.

Here are some extracts from his acceptance speech as Gaeilge and in English:

Is onóir agus pribhléid ar leith dom glacadh le Gradam an Uachtaráin de chuid Chonradh na Gaeilge a bhronntar as fís agus fealsúnacht mo réamhtheachtaí mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, Dubhghlas de hÍde a chur chun cinn.

“It is a great honour and privilege to accept Conradh na Gaeilge’s President’s Award which is given for furthering the vision and the philosophy of my first predecessor as President of Ireland, Douglas Hyde.”

Is é mo thuairimse go bhfuil dhá dhúshlán ar leith ann atá fite fuaite agus is féidir iad a aithint go héasca – maireachtáil na Gaeilge mar theanga bheo phobail inár gceantair Ghaeltachta agus úsáid na Gaeilge go ginearálta ar fud na tíre, ní mar chomhartha nó mar shiombail chultúrtha deasghnách ach mar theanga fheidhmiúil roghnaithe, fréamhaithe inár stair agus ina cuid thábhachtach dár dtodhchaí.

“To my mind, there are two distinct but connected challenges which can readily be identified – the survival of Irish as a living community language in our Gaeltacht areas and its general usage throughout the length and breadth of the country not as a token or some occasional culture icon but as a functional language of choice, anchored in our past but very much part of our future.”

Tá sé tábhachtach go ndéanfaí foinse dár dteanga Ghaelach, dár gceol, dár litríocht, dár dtobar domhain staire, cultúir agus oidhreachta – foinse as a dtarraingímid mórtas mór agus a dtuigimid gur bealach isteach suntasach atá inti le tuiscint a fháil ar a bhfuil imithe romhainn.

“It is important that our Irish language, our music, our literature, our great well of history, culture and heritage become a source from which we draw great pride, and one which we come to value and understand as a significant point of entry into all that has gone before.”