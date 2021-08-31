#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 9:05 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Michael Martin 01 Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the latest plan for easing restrictions Source: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,382 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The majority of Covid-19 restrictions are ending on a phased basis from next month – here are the key dates.
  • Minister Simon Coveney said he received a text about the event organised by Katherine Zappone at the Merrion Hotel the week of her appointment as a UN special envoy, but was not issued a “formal invitation”.
  • Ireland’s population has surpassed five million people, according to CSO figures.
  • Irish duo Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won gold at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo this morning.
  • Overcrowding at Cork University Hospital this morning was the highest since the start of the pandemic.
  • A man was arrested in connection with the death of a Limerick student in Greece.
  • Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • Retailers say a spike in tobacco seized by authorities suggests there are “large-scale” illegal cigarette factories in Ireland.

THE WORLD

soccer-football-uefa-nations-league-league-a-group-2-iceland-v-england-laugardalsvollur-reykjavik-iceland-september-5-2020-general-view-inside-the-stadium-before-the-match-reutersjoh Laugardalsvöllur, the Iceland national stadium. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AFGHANISTAN US President Joe Biden claimed the US airlift of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success”.

#US Two people died in Mississippi after their vehicles fell into a hole where a road collapsed due to Hurricane Ida.

#ICELAND The entire board of Iceland’s football federation resigned after a woman filed a police report against a player for sexual assault and said the board covered up the claims.

PARTING SHOT

20210829_172838 Bob the horse, and his owner Gareth Preston walk by a new mural at William Street Flats in Dublin 1 Source: Shireen Shortt

A new mural has been installed in Dublin 1 as part of a creative arts project in the inner city.

The mural at the William Street Flats was created by a collective of artists and young people between the ages of 14 and 22 who live in the area or attend local youth services.

The image above shows Bob the horse and his owner Gareth Preston walking by the mural.

Lauren Boland
