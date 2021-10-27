The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Vaccines and pregnancy

1. Health authorities are being criticised by maternity campaigners, politicians and healthcare professionals for failing to effectively communicate with pregnant women about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The health service says it is advising women at any stage of pregnancy to get vaccinated but vaccination rates have remained “lower than expected”, at between 25-40%.

Dublin Port

2. Brexit has been cited as the main reason for a drop-off in the volume of cargo moving through Dublin Port through the first nine months of the year.

Although the number of containers and trailers travelling through the port was down just 0.5% in the period, overall cargo volumes — measured in gross tonnes — fell by 3.3% in the nine months to the end of September compared with the same period last year.

Belgium

3. The Belgian government has reimposed some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago and expanded a nationwide use of the Covid-19 pass.

It follows infections and hospital admissions shooting upwards.

Daily infections in the nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach 5,299 cases over the past last week.

Pfizer vaccine approval for children

4. Staying overseas, the US has moved a step closer to expanding Covid-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged between five and 11.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing Covid-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

Dublin stabbing

5. Back at home, gardaí have started an investigation after two men were stabbed in two separate, but related incidents, in Dublin city centre.

Bolsonaro could face charges

6. A Brazilian senate commission has approved a damning report that recommends criminal charges be brought against President Jair Bolsonaro, including crimes against humanity, for his Covid policies.

New Covid rules in the UK

7. Staying with Covid-19 developments, everyone except for UK MPs will have to wear face coverings while on the parliamentary estate due to rising Covid-19 cases, the House of Commons has ordered.

The measure will apply to staff, contractors and visitors but the Commons authorities said it could not compel MPs to wear masks as they are not deemed to be Parliament employees.

Assange appeal

8. The US government will today appeal against a British judge’s decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets.

At a two-day hearing, Washington will ask the High Court to overturn District Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s January ruling that Assange is a serious suicide threat if extradited across the Atlantic.