This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage pleads guilty to attack

Paul Crowther (32) threw the milkshake over Farage as he campaigned in Newcastle city centre on 20 May.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 12:42 PM
27 minutes ago 1,065 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4687244
Image: Tom Wilkinson via PA Images
Image: Tom Wilkinson via PA Images

A MAN WHO threw a milkshake over leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage during a political campaign tour has pleaded guilty to the attack. 

Paul Crowther (32) threw the milkshake over Farage as he campaigned in Newcastle city centre on 20 May. 

The milkshake landed on Farage’s face and suit and caused damage to a remote microphone he was wearing at the time. 

Crowther pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and criminal damage to property at his first hearing this morning at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. 

He will be sentenced later today. 

“In an open democracy, people should be free to conduct legitimate political campaigns without fear of physical assault,” Christ Atkinson from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. 

“While members of the public have the democratic right to engage in peaceful protest, it is wholly appropriate to bring charges in any case where such protests cross the line into criminal behaviour,” he said. 

“In this case, the significant volume of video material has enabled the CPS to build a very robust case against Paul Crowther and we would hope that this acts as a deterrent to others considering any criminal form of political protest.” 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie