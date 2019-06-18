Man who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage pleads guilty to attack

A MAN WHO threw a milkshake over leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage during a political campaign tour has pleaded guilty to the attack.

Paul Crowther (32) threw the milkshake over Farage as he campaigned in Newcastle city centre on 20 May.

The milkshake landed on Farage’s face and suit and caused damage to a remote microphone he was wearing at the time.

Crowther pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and criminal damage to property at his first hearing this morning at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He will be sentenced later today.

“In an open democracy, people should be free to conduct legitimate political campaigns without fear of physical assault,” Christ Atkinson from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

“While members of the public have the democratic right to engage in peaceful protest, it is wholly appropriate to bring charges in any case where such protests cross the line into criminal behaviour,” he said.

“In this case, the significant volume of video material has enabled the CPS to build a very robust case against Paul Crowther and we would hope that this acts as a deterrent to others considering any criminal form of political protest.”

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.