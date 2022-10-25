Poll: Is it a good idea to extend pub and club opening hours?

NIGHTCLUBS WILL HAVE the option to remain open until 6am, under new proposals to go before Cabinet today.

While venues will be prohibited from serving alcohol after 5am, dancing will continue until closing time, “subject to strict conditions”.

Some of Ireland’s current licensing laws date back to the 19th century, while two thirds of the laws predate the foundation of the State 100 years ago.

So today, we’re asking: Is it a good idea to extend pub and club opening hours?

