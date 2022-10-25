Poll: Is it a good idea to extend pub and club opening hours?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NIGHTCLUBS WILL HAVE the option to remain open until 6am, under new proposals to go before Cabinet today.
While venues will be prohibited from serving alcohol after 5am, dancing will continue until closing time, “subject to strict conditions”.
Some of Ireland’s current licensing laws date back to the 19th century, while two thirds of the laws predate the foundation of the State 100 years ago.
So today, we’re asking: Is it a good idea to extend pub and club opening hours?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (12)