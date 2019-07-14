The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FAMILY SILVER: Dublin council depot sites could deliver over 1,000 homes – but it will be years before the housing is actually built.

2. #IMMIGRATION: An Irish father-of-three is facing deportation in the US despite seeking residency for almost a decade.

3. #KIM DARROCH: The latest leaked diplomatic cable has shown the ex-UK ambassador to the US claiming Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal to spite his predecessor Barack Obama.

4. #BREXIT READY: Of 90,000 Irish businesses that trade with the UK, just 531 have attended Brexit workshops.

5. #COLPOSCOPY: The CervicalCheck backlog has left women waiting months for an abnormal cervix assessment.

6. #WASTE COLLECTION: Dublin city councillors voted last week to kick-start a process aimed at taking waste collection back into public ownership.

7. #GARDA RECRUITMENT: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is in talks with security officers over an application to join the force from an individual who has close family links to the leader of the Kinahan cartel, the Sunday Independent reported.

8. #STANDARDS: Nine out of ten rental homes in rent pressure zones fail to meet minimum standards, the Sunday Business Post reported.

9. #FULL HOUSE: The Bingo Association of Ireland has claimed that a new law could jeopardise commercial bingo nationwide, the Sunday Times reported.