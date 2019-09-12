This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 8:53 AM
Image: Nunging20/shutterstock
Image: Nunging20/shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #YELLOWHAMMER: The UK’s plans to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland are “likely to prove unsustainable”, according to the official Operation Yellowhammer documents.

2. #UCL: A British university has launched a major project investigating the practicalities of a united Ireland.

3. #CORK: Traders are in limbo as they wait for the demolition of the Douglas Village Shopping Centre car park in Cork, which was recently destroyed in a fire.

4. #DIAGNOSIS: Cancer survival rates here have jumped when compared to other wealthy nations, but ovarian cancer survival rates are worst in Ireland.

5. #ASYLUM: The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to implement new asylum restrictions.

6. #CORK: A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man who was found dead in Cork on Saturday.

7. #TO THE GILLS: Dublin’s packed Luas carried almost 42 million passengers last year.

8. #THE NETHERLANDS: A Dutch doctor was acquitted in a landmark case over euthanising a woman with severe dementia.

9. #BUDGET 2020: Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he “won’t make the mistake of decreasing the tax the one day and having to increase it the next” in Budget 2020 given the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

