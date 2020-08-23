This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 8:50 AM
Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have asked Phil Hogan to “consider his position” as EU Commissioner.

2. #BACK: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have agreed to a recall of the Dáil amid fury from the opposition following the Golfgate scandal. 

3. #PUBLIC HEALTH: The Irish Hotels Federation has said it had “no role in organising or providing clearance” for the controversial golf event.

4. #CARBON DIOXIDE: A widely-shared Facebook post claimed that wearing a mask can cause people to breathe in their own carbon dioxide, leading to health complications. This is not true

5. #WELL DONE: Katie Taylor defended her undisputed title in another entertaining nail-biter with Delfine Persoon last night

6. #FROM THE DEEPS: Lion’s Mane jellyfish have been spotted on Irish beaches as annual numbers have risen. 

7. #JOURNALISM: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, Lise Hand talks about how events this week have been a crucial reminder of why journalism matters

8. #SHOWDOWN: Our columnist Larry Donnelly also tells us why the “nasty” campaign for the Massachusetts’ Senate seat is worth watching

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has said that today should be drier and brighter than recent days with highest temperatures of around 14 to 19 degrees. 

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

