The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have asked Phil Hogan to “consider his position” as EU Commissioner.

2. #BACK: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have agreed to a recall of the Dáil amid fury from the opposition following the Golfgate scandal.

3. #PUBLIC HEALTH: The Irish Hotels Federation has said it had “no role in organising or providing clearance” for the controversial golf event.

4. #CARBON DIOXIDE: A widely-shared Facebook post claimed that wearing a mask can cause people to breathe in their own carbon dioxide, leading to health complications. This is not true.

5. #WELL DONE: Katie Taylor defended her undisputed title in another entertaining nail-biter with Delfine Persoon last night.

6. #FROM THE DEEPS: Lion’s Mane jellyfish have been spotted on Irish beaches as annual numbers have risen.

7. #JOURNALISM: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, Lise Hand talks about how events this week have been a crucial reminder of why journalism matters.

8. #SHOWDOWN: Our columnist Larry Donnelly also tells us why the “nasty” campaign for the Massachusetts’ Senate seat is worth watching.

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has said that today should be drier and brighter than recent days with highest temperatures of around 14 to 19 degrees.