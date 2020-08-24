The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: There is further pressure on Phil Hogan today after it emerged last night he was stopped by gardaí in Kildare for using a mobile phone while driving.

2. #CLONTARF: A garda probe is under way after a woman was killed in an assault at a house in Clontarf yesterday.

3. #ONE YEAR ON: An inquest has begun in Malaysia into the death of teenager Nora Quoirin.

4. #GRAND CANAL: The government advisory group on a planned €1 billion “innovation district” in Dublin hasn’t met in a year.

5. #DRIVING TEST: The RSA warned of “significant challenges” in making driving tests safe in light of Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow rainfall warning to the entire country from tonight.

7. #FOUNTAINSTOWN: Teenagers have been praised for rescuing a man off the coast of Cork.

8. #WHITE HOUSE: Key Trump ally Kellyanne Conway has resigned as a senior White House advisor.