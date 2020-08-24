The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GOLFGATE: There is further pressure on Phil Hogan today after it emerged last night he was stopped by gardaí in Kildare for using a mobile phone while driving.
2. #CLONTARF: A garda probe is under way after a woman was killed in an assault at a house in Clontarf yesterday.
3. #ONE YEAR ON: An inquest has begun in Malaysia into the death of teenager Nora Quoirin.
4. #GRAND CANAL: The government advisory group on a planned €1 billion “innovation district” in Dublin hasn’t met in a year.
5. #DRIVING TEST: The RSA warned of “significant challenges” in making driving tests safe in light of Covid-19.
6. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow rainfall warning to the entire country from tonight.
7. #FOUNTAINSTOWN: Teenagers have been praised for rescuing a man off the coast of Cork.
8. #WHITE HOUSE: Key Trump ally Kellyanne Conway has resigned as a senior White House advisor.
