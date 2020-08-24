This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Aug 2020, 7:53 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Romans14
Image: Shutterstock/Romans14

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: There is further pressure on Phil Hogan today after it emerged last night he was stopped by gardaí in Kildare for using a mobile phone while driving

2. #CLONTARF: A garda probe is under way after a woman was killed in an assault at a house in Clontarf yesterday

3. #ONE YEAR ON: An inquest has begun in Malaysia into the death of teenager Nora Quoirin

4. #GRAND CANAL: The government advisory group on a planned €1 billion “innovation district” in Dublin hasn’t met in a year

5. #DRIVING TEST: The RSA warned of “significant challenges” in making driving tests safe in light of Covid-19.

6. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow rainfall warning to the entire country from tonight.

7. #FOUNTAINSTOWN: Teenagers have been praised for rescuing a man off the coast of Cork.

8. #WHITE HOUSE: Key Trump ally Kellyanne Conway has resigned as a senior White House advisor

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

