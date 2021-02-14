The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #EDUCATION: Parents say “it’s getting tougher” as home schooling begins to take its toll.
2. #ACQUITTED: Donald Trump was acquitted after his second impeachment trial in the Senate.
3. #IMPEACHMENT: After Trump’s acquittal, top Republican Mitch McConnell said that the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for provoking the Capitol riots.
4. #40th ANNIVERSARY: Events will take place today to mark 40 years since the Stardust fire.
5. #TÍR GAN TEANGA: Debates are set to continue over laws that could enable citizens to speak more Irish.
6. #DEBUNKED: No, an FOI request did not show that RTÉ “took orders” from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
7. #VACCINES: The UN Security Council – where Ireland holds a seat – is to debate the challenge of global vaccine access.
8. #BIG ASK: The Irish rugby team will get a taste of life without Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray today as in-form France visit the Aviva Stadium.
9. #WEATHER: A Status Orange warning is in place for three counties while the rest of the country is under a Status Yellow warning on another wet, windy – albeit milder – day.
