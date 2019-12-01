This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 December, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: The former Defence Forces member who travelled to Syria to live in the so-called Islamic State is due to return to Ireland later this morning. 

2. #BY-ELECTIONS: Ireland has four new TDs in the Dáil with Sinn Féin’s Mark Ward pulling off a surprise victory in Dublin Mid-West while in Fingal Joe O’Brien won the Green Party’s first-ever by-election. 

3. #NORTH STRAND: A man in his 20s has been injured after a shooting incident in Dublin this morning. 

4. #DIARMUID MARTIN: The Archbishop of Dublin has raised concerns over the “emergence of a new language of racism” in Ireland.

5. #LONDON BRIDGE: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken of his anger over the London Bridge attack and claimed that scrapping early release from prison would have stopped convicted terrorist Usman Khan killing two people.

6. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Changes to monthly and annual travel fares take effect today, with further rises for cash and Leap fares potentially coming early next year. 

7. #STRIKES: Third-level institutions are to be affected by strikes and other actions over pay and conditions in the coming months.

8. #VERONA MURPHY: The Fine Gael by-election candidate has insisted she has her sights set on the general election after finishing in third place to Fianna Fáil.

9. #DARA MURPHY: The Fine Gael TD has said he has been “compliant with rules” at Leinster House “at all times” as questions about his Dáil attendance record over the past two years have been raised in recent days.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

