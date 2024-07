GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED nine people and conducted a total of ten searches at separate locations across Dublin city in connection with ongoing investigations into the riots in the city centre on 23 November last year.

Those arrested include eight men and one woman. They are all currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in the Dublin area.

Today’s arrests bring the total number to 49 following the chaotic scenes in the capital last year.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day, or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact them.

