Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 14 October 2022
Advertisement

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Police said the gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city yesterday.

By Press Association Friday 14 Oct 2022, 6:35 AM
8 minutes ago 463 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5893006
Image: PA
Image: PA

FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced.

Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.

Police said the gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9.37pm, authorities said. His identity and age were not released.

Two people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition.

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters.

Authorities did not offer any details on a motive, but Ms Baldwin joined Mr Cooper in decrying the violence.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America, we must address gun violence,” the mayor said. “We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie