#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

Five deaths and 1,252 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The Stormont executive said last night it is hoping measures it introduces will avoid the need for another lockdown.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Oct 2020, 2:12 PM
20 minutes ago 1,536 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5242508
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

A FURTHER 1,252 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

In its daily update, the NI Department of Health also said that a further five people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 639.

There have been 32,286 confirmed cases, 6,893 in the last seven days.

There are currently 296 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 34 in intensive care.

Furthermore, an estimated 1.01% of people in private households had Covid-19 in the two weeks from October 3 to 16, or around one in 100 people.

Because the infection survey has only been running in Northern Ireland for a short period, the UK’s Office for National Statistics said it is too early to comment on any trend on the proportion of population testing positive for Covid-19.

Due to a relatively small number of tests within the survey sample, the results should be treated with caution.

Based on swab test results from 2,932 participants collected over the two-week period, 28 people from 24 households tested positive.

Last night, Stormont ministers vowed to formulate a new coronavirus strategy that will avoid the need for another lockdown in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster said ramping up test and trace capacity, increasing hospital capacity, making businesses Covid-secure and introducing weekly testing regimes for key workers were among steps that could keep the region’s economy afloat in the absence of a vaccine.

“Obviously you could go down the road of having a circuit-breaker, then a break, then another circuit-breaker – we’re saying that we don’t think that is the way to proceed,” said the DUP leader.

Sinn Féin Junior Minister Declan Kearney said while nothing could be taken off the table, the Executive was not envisaging another lockdown.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Kearney said there was a need for a “huge cultural and behavioural shift” to increase compliance with basic anti-infection measures, so more severe steps could be avoided again.

Northern Ireland is in the first week of a four-week circuit-break. Pubs and restaurants are closed, except for takeaway and deliveries, and schools are shut for a fortnight.

At a meeting of the Stormont Executive yesterday, ministers agreed to a series of further financial measures for those impacted by the latest clampdown.

With reporting from PA

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie