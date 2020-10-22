Five deaths and 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill

A FURTHER 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

In its daily update, the NI Department of Health said that a further five people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 634.

It’s almost a week since new restrictions came into effect in Northern Ireland on what is the first day of the Level 5 lockdown in Ireland.

