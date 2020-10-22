Five deaths and 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A FURTHER 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
In its daily update, the NI Department of Health said that a further five people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 634.
It’s almost a week since new restrictions came into effect in Northern Ireland on what is the first day of the Level 5 lockdown in Ireland.
More as we get it…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS