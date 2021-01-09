#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

Nine deaths and 1,442 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

A stay-at-home order came into effect in Northern Ireland yesterday.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 2:05 PM
30 minutes ago 2,293 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320814
Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/andrzej bochenski
Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland
Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/andrzej bochenski

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed that a further nine people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the North to 1,443.

Additionally, 1,442 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland, the department of health has said.

The total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland has now reached 87,588.

674 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 are hospitalised in the North, with 47 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are currently operating at 97% occupancy.

There are 137 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes in the North.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A stay-at-home order came into effect in the North yesterday, giving police the power to order people to go home if they are outside without a reason.

The order is in place for a month until 6 February.

Northern Ireland cancelled GCSE and A-level exams earlier this week amid the stricter lockdown restrictions, with schools to close and move to remote learning.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie