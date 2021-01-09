Nine deaths and 1,442 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed that a further nine people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the North to 1,443.

Additionally, 1,442 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland, the department of health has said.

The total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland has now reached 87,588.

674 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 are hospitalised in the North, with 47 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are currently operating at 97% occupancy.

There are 137 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes in the North.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A stay-at-home order came into effect in the North yesterday, giving police the power to order people to go home if they are outside without a reason.

The order is in place for a month until 6 February.

Northern Ireland cancelled GCSE and A-level exams earlier this week amid the stricter lockdown restrictions, with schools to close and move to remote learning.