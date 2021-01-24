14 deaths and 433 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland as cases top 100,000

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 433 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has recorded 14 more Covid-19 deaths, 13 of which occurred in the most recent 24 hour reporting period.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North now stands at 100,319, while 1,730 people have died.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon together recorded 87 new cases today, the highest of any local government district, followed by 76 new cases in Belfast.

796 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 are in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 74 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals in the North are operating at 88% occupancy today and there are 129 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded 12 deaths and 670 new Covid-19 cases.

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed that the lockdown in effect since 26 December will be extended until 5 March.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was an “appropriate and necessary response”, referencing the level of cases and pressure on hospitals.

As of Thursday, Northern Ireland has administered 173,549 vaccines against Covid-19, including 151,039 first doses and 22,410 second doses.

More than 42,000 people aged 80 or over have received a vaccine.