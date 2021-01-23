#Open journalism No news is bad news

12 deaths and 670 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland decided this week to extend its lockdown to the start of March.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 2:09 PM
Image: Shutterstock/James Kennedy NI
Image: Shutterstock/James Kennedy NI

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 670 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said that 12 more people have died with Covid-19.

Two of the deaths occurred outside the most recent 24 hour reporting period.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in the North to 99,886, while the number of people who have died has reached 1,716.

810 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 are hospitalised in Nothern Ireland, with 66 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals in the North are operating at 92% occupancy today.

Currently, there are 129 active outbreaks in care homes across the North.

The lockdown in effect in the North since 26 December has been extended until 5 March, the Northern Ireland executive agreed this week.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was an “appropriate and necessary response”, referencing the level of cases and pressure on hospitals.

