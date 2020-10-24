Six deaths and 923 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

SIX NEW DEATHS have been confirmed in Northern Ireland this afternoon, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak of the virus in the North to 645.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported that 923 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 33,209.

There are currently 309 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, 34 of whom are in ICU.

92 active outbreaks of Covid-19 are present in care homes around Northern Ireland.

In the last seven days, 2,609 individuals between the ages of 20 and 39 have tested positive for Covid-19, along with 2,093 between the ages of 40 and 59.

Case numbers have been lower among those between ages 60 and 79, where there has been 975 positive cases in the last week, and between birth and age 19, of whom 917 have received a positive test result.

Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly yesterday that the rate of increase in Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland has slowed compared to last week.

“Testing has remained stable over that period,” Swann said. “However, there has been a progressive rise in Covid-19 hospital patients.”

“We are now very close to peak levels experienced during wave one, and indeed some individual [health and social care] Trusts have well exceeded the level experienced by them in April,” he said.

Swann said that because of infections or self-isolation among healthcare staff, there have been disruptions to some front line services, including the postponement of some cancer procedures.

“From next Monday I have asked that all patients whose cancer surgery was cancelled in recent days to be provided with a new date,” he said.

Swann said it was “essential” that “everyone takes all the necessary precautions to look after themselves and others”.