#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Three deaths and 913 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,618 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5238660
People enjoying the autumn sunshine on the Stormont estate in Belfast on Sunday.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
People enjoying the autumn sunshine on the Stormont estate in Belfast on Sunday.
People enjoying the autumn sunshine on the Stormont estate in Belfast on Sunday.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THERE HAVE BEEN 913 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

In an update this afternoon, the NI Department of Health said that a further three people have died, bringing the death toll to 624.

The latest figures come just a few days into new restrictions in the six counties, which see schools, bars and restaurants closed.

Yesterday, Arlene Foster urged Stormont Executive ministers to support each other on decisions around coronavirus restrictions.

The First Minister’s plea came amid the ongoing political fall-out over comments by her ministerial and party colleague Edwin Poots when he criticised the latest Covid-19 measures.

Further remarks by Poots in which he claimed coronavirus was more rife in nationalist areas than unionist areas have served to deepen the controversy.

Senior Sinn Fein member John O’Dowd branded those remarks an “absolute disgrace” and called on Poots to apologise.

In a video posted to Facebook, Foster acknowledged the DUP would have opted for different restrictions if it was making the decision on its own, but she highlighted the Executive made decisions on a coalition basis.

“We are in a five-party Executive and, by its very nature, any decision is going to have to be a compromise,” she said.

“And I think it’s fair to say that, left to the DUP on our own, it would have been a different decision that we would have came forward with.

However, it is important to say that everyone in the Executive recognises that there was a need to take some action to deal with the increase in transmission.
And I’ve always spoken about the balance needed and about the fact that we need to take proportionate decisions. I’m going to continue to seek proportionate decisions and seek balance as we move forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“And let us support each other as we do take these decisions.

“I think it’s important at this challenging time that we do that.”

With reporting from PA

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie