This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New figures show more Irish people than ever before are choosing to go on holiday to Northern Ireland

The number of Irish people holidaying in Northern Ireland increased by 7% between 2017 and 2018.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 11:00 AM
14 minutes ago 473 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4669062
Titanic Belfast is one of Northern Ireland's major attractions.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Titanic Belfast is one of Northern Ireland's major attractions.
Titanic Belfast is one of Northern Ireland's major attractions.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

IRISH TOURISTS ARE holidaying in Northern Ireland in greater numbers than ever before, with the latest figures showing a 7% increase in trips across the border. 

Holiday trips from Ireland to the North increased from 237,000 in 2017 to 255,000 in 2018, new figures released today from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reveal. 

In 2017, tourists from the South spent £52.5 million. In 2018, this figure rose to £62.2 million – an increase of nearly £10 million. 

The total number of Irish visitors to Northern Ireland – to visit family, take a holiday or for business – stood at 591,000 – a 22.5% increase between 2017 and 2018. 

However, the total number of overnight trips in Northern Ireland- which includes trips by visitors to Northern Ireland and trips taken by Northern Irish residents – did not significantly increase between 2017 and 2018, remaining at around five million.

In July 2018, Tourism NI said that total visitor numbers were up 7% for the first three months of 2018. 

The latest figures suggest that Tourism NI’s strategy to attract Irish visitors to the North is succeeding over the long term – in 2012, there were only 188,000 overnight holiday trips by Irish visitors to Northern Ireland.

In recent years an increase in marketing funding has been used to target potential tourists across the border to Northern Ireland’s major attractions, such as the Giant’s Causeway and the Titanic Museum.

Internationally-acclaimed TV show Game of Thrones, which was filmed in Northern Ireland, has also been used by Tourism NI to attract visitors. In April, an exhibition based on the show was held in Belfast. 

In February, John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI – which is responsible for developing the North’s tourism – expressed concern about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Northern Irish tourism. 

“We could potentially see some decrease in growth in the short-term, while some of the uncertainty is around,” he said.

“My fear, quite frankly, around Brexit is if we ended up in a no-deal scenario and that happened to tip both the UK and the Republic of Ireland into a recession. Typically, in that scenario, what you find is discretionary spend reduces substantially.”

Tourism NI has been receiving additional funding from the Department of the Economy in order to help Northern Ireland’s tourism sector cope with Brexit. 

There are some health-warnings with the data. The Northern Ireland Statistics Office states in a short report released alongside the data that “users that are particularly interested in the number of visitors from ROI to use the figures with caution”, due largely to the fact that the data provided by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) could be subject to revision. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie