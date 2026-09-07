GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Far-right victory

1. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surged to a resounding victory in a regional election on Sunday, but fell short of winning a majority in its quest to form the country’s first far-right state government since the Second World War.

Heists

2. A spate of museum robberies across Europe in recent years has prompted Irish institutions to reassess their security systems as they look to safeguard their precious artefacts.

Plane crash

3. At least five people have died and five more were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed at a Florida airport.

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Fianna Fáil

4. Members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary team will gather later in Co Offaly for the party’s annual think-in, where the upcoming budget will be at the centre of policy discussions.

Traffic restrictions

5. Some streets in Dublin city remain closed to traffic and pedestrians while other restrictions are in place this week while EU agriculture ministers meet at Dublin Castle.

Krakatoa

6. Hundreds of thousands of passengers remain stranded following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

Golf

7. Stuart Grehan player played a key role as Great Britain and Ireland won the Walker Cup for the first time in 11 years.

Retirement prospects

8. Just one in five adults expect to fully retire and stop working in the traditional manner, according to new research from Irish Life.

Donald Trump

9. Ahead of the US president’s visit to Ireland, Republicans will gather in Texas this week for a two-day convention aimed at convincing voters that Donald Trump is effectively on the ballot in November’s midterm elections.