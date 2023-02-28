Poll: Did you spot the Northern Lights this week?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S A RARE enough sight – but the aurora borealis was visible from Ireland over recent nights.
The dancing pink and green display – not usually visile from this far south – lit up the night sky in pockets of the country amid clear conditions.
David Moore of Astronomy Ireland described it as a “once in a decade sight” and said it’s best viewed straight after sunset. As you might expect, you need to look north to see it.
Today we’re asking: Have you spotted the Northern Lights this week?
