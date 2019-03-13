This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX

The Boeing 737 MAX fleet was suspended from European airspace yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 1:48 PM
48 minutes ago 4,585 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4539418

Norwegian Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplane Norwegian Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Source: DPA/PA Images

NORWEGIAN AIRLINE HAS announced that it is to temporarily operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate US flights from Dublin Airport after the 737 MAX fleet was suspended from European airspace yesterday. 

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) made the decision to suspend all flight operations of the aircraft in Europe after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi in Kenya on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board. 

Sunday’s crash comes four months after a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia killing 189.

Earlier yesterday, Norwegian confirmed that it is temporarily suspending its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX. 

The airline has now confirmed that it will temporarily deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate US flights from Dublin Airport to support affected customers. 

Affected customers are being provided with text and web updates, according to Norwegian. 

Customers booked on affected transatlantic routes to and from Ireland serviced by the 737 MAX will be rebooked onto flights using the 787-9 Dreamliner.

The 787 Dreamliner, registered G-CKWF with Charles Lindbergh on the aircraft tail, will operate the Dublin-New York Stewart (SWF) route daily.

The first flight will be operated today on flight D81763 from Dublin Airport to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) at 3.20pm.

The airline said that arrangements are being made to accommodate passengers booked to travel from Dublin to Stewart and Providence on the new Dreamliner service, with plans to bus passengers to Providence upon arrival in New York.

“We would like to apologise to affected customers and we remain committed to ensuring that customers can continue to travel on Norwegian’s network,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline had launched flights with the Boeing 373 MAX aircraft from Dublin to the US east coast in 2017. 

Aircraft suspension

Announcing the airspace ban, the EASA yesterday said that it is “continuously analysing the data” emerging relating to Sunday’s crash and that the decision to suspend Boeing 737 MAX operations in Europe was taken as a “precautionary measure”. 

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) made a decision earlier yesterday to temporarily suspend the operation of all variants of the Boeing aircraft into and out of Irish airspace.

“This decision has been taken based on ensuring the continued safety of passengers and flight crew, which is the IAA’s number one priority,” the IAA said. 

A Norwegian flight to Newburgh, Orange County, New York – due to leave Dublin Airport at 3.20pm yesterday – was cancelled. An earlier 2.55pm flight to Providence was also cancelled. 

There are 13 Boeing 737 aircraft on the Irish aircraft register. The IAA said it will continue to work closely with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the manufacturer Boeing.

Responding to the suspensions, Boeing said safety is its “number one priority” and it has “full confidence” in the safety of the 737 Max. 

Advice for passengers

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (Car) has advised affected passengers to be aware of their entitlements.

In the event of a flight cancellation, the air carrier must offer you the choice between the following:

  • re-routing as soon as possible;
  • re-routing at a later date at your convenience; or
  • a refund.

If you choose the first option the airline must provide you with care and assistance while you wait for the alternative flight. 

‘Care and assistance’ comprise:

  • meals and refreshments in reasonable relation to the waiting time;
  • hotel accommodation where an overnight stay becomes necessary;
  • transport between the hotel accommodation and the airport;
  • two free telephone calls/ access to email.

More information can be found on the Car website.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal defeated by 149 votes - here’s what happens now
    97,911  106
    2
    		It's a 'no': DUP statement means Brexit deal less likely to pass in House of Commons tonight
    56,893  105
    3
    		Boeing 737 Max planes suspended from departing or flying into Irish airspace
    55,841  58
    Fora
    1
    		Voice-control startup SoapBox Labs is working with Microsoft to prove its tech can go global
    112  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 1
    52,266  7
    2
    		FAI announce Declan Rice as winner of 2018 Young Player of the Year award
    45,631  126
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass inspires Juventus' stunning Champions League comeback
    36,680  110
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic
    11,304  16
    2
    		A bra fitter in a Dublin department store shared some of her horror stories from work with us
    10,711  3
    3
    		Here's why Luke Perry's daughter has had to 'justify' how she grieves for her father
    7,769  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Have you been on a hospital waiting list for six months? Here are the government's latest plans
    Have you been on a hospital waiting list for six months? Here are the government's latest plans
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    DUBLIN
    Dublin now in top 5 most expensive places to rent in Europe, research finds
    Dublin now in top 5 most expensive places to rent in Europe, research finds
    'There had been enormous worry': Direct Provision centre to remain open - and three new ones get the green light
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    LEO VARADKAR
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Taoiseach heading to Washington DC for annual St Patrick's Day meeting with Donald Trump
    MISSING
    Gardaí launch appeal for man missing from west Dublin since yesterday morning
    Gardaí launch appeal for man missing from west Dublin since yesterday morning
    Gardaí appeal for information on missing Nadine Walsh (15)
    Have you seen Chantelle? The 13-year-old has been missing since Thursday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie