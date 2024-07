A TOTAL OF 22 officers have been injured following “violent disorder” in Southport yesterday evening, Merseyside Police have said.

Violent clashes between protesters and police erupted outside a mosque in Southport in the UK yesterday after three girls were killed in a knife attack.

The disorder yesterday involved protestors setting cars belonging to members of the public alight, bricks thrown at the local Mosque, the damage of a local convenience store, and wheelie bins set alight, police said.

Of the 22 police officers, eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion. Other officers have suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries, and one officer was knocked unconscious, the police department said.

Three police dogs have also been injured, police reported – two having sustained leg injuries from bricks thrown on them, and another dog suffered burns to her back leg.

Advertisement

A 24-hour Section 60 Order, which gives officers enhanced stop and search powers to stop individuals in the area, has been introduced to the area running from 7:54pm today. Extra officers will remain in the area “to provide a visible presence to reassure communities.

A Section 34 Order, which gives officers powers to direct people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour or are likely to become in such incidents, has also been introduced.

Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item, including vehicles, used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

“These powers will not be used for anyone visiting the area or going about their daily business,” Merseyside Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss, speaking last night, said of the conflict: “This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday.

“We would appeal to anyone who has information or video footage of those involved in this shocking behaviour to come forward so we can identify and arrest those responsible.”