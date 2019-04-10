Today’s committee is schedule to sit for eight hours.
THE APPEARANCE OF FAI officials before the TDs and Senators this morning was always going to be box office, but yesterday’s developments have upped the ante.
Sport Ireland yesterday decided to suspend funding to the association, heaping yet more pressure on former CEO John Delaney.
Delaney, now executive vice president of the FAI, will appear before the committee and you can follow it all below.
Conway is now reading from that review.
It says that the “cash flow issue” was “unusual” and was not repeated in 2018.
“It was a short term issue as there was a legitimate expectation of funds soon afterwards.”
It says that Delaney’s cheque provided “immediate financial relief” to the association and that it was “exceptional”.”
It says that “no contract or agreement was entered into between the FAI and then chief executive” and that no interest was incurred on behalf of the association.
Conway touches on the €100,000 issue, and says he wants to read into the committee’s records Grant Thornton’s view on it.
O’Dowd says this is new information and the committee should read it in private session first.
We have adjourned for 10 minutes.
Conway has been stopped twice during his opening statement, the first time by Rea Walsh and then by Committee Chairman Fergus O’Dowd TD.
It appears that Conway skipped a page in his statement.
Conway is now speaking about Sport Ireland’s appearance before the committee last week.
Sport Ireland had complained about the lateness of a letter sent by the FAI to Sport Ireland ahead of that appearance. Conway apologises for the lateness of that letter:
The Association notes the comments made here last week by the Committee and Sport Ireland and acknowledges your concerns. The Board of the FAI met on Wednesday, in a scheduled meeting. The Board regretted that it was not in a position to assist Sport Ireland with answers to its questions before Sport Ireland attended the Committee.
We have met since with Sport Ireland and continue to engage with them. We have emphasised to them that we are moving as fast as we can, being mindful of the complexity of the issues involved, including legal issues and the need to ensure that all statements we make are accurate and our internal and external processes are fair and robust.
No disrespect was intended by the lateness of the letter of the 2nd of April to Sport Ireland or its brief contents.
I apologise for this and accept more information would have assisted Sport Ireland and the Committee.
Donal Conway, President of the Board of the FAI, speaks first.
In his opening statement, Conway says that Delaney’s change of rule is to “utilise his skills” at international level.
As you know, John Delaney has been appointed Executive Vice President, in order to effectively utilise his skills and connections at UEFA and FIFA level. In the view of the board, this will be to the benefit of Irish football. In his place, Rea Walshe has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, and the Board thanks her for stepping up to this role at short notice, and at a difficult time.
We’re now in public session. Here we go.
Emma Jane Hade of the Irish Daily Mail shares a video of the FAI delegation arriving at Leinster House greeted by the pool of photographers.
“Morning lads, how are ye all, are ye okay,” Delaney says.
Delaney, who is also on Uefa’s executive committee, has arrived and is dressed for the occasion.
“The €100,000 issue” is not the question mark swirling around the FAI right now.
TheJournal.ie reported on Monday that a second complaint regarding alleged discrepancies in the FAI’s finances has been made to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.
Although a complaint had already been made over the €100,000 issue, the new complaint which was made in the last two weeks was made in relation to another matter regarding the FAI’s finances.
More so than any of his predecessors as head of the FAI, Delaney has a profile in Ireland that reaches beyond football.
Gavin Cooney of The42.ie outlines that questions over his tenureship and that of the FAI board have been rumbling for some time:
And following the revelations that the FAI paid Delaney’s €3,000-a-month rent during a time in which FAI employees suffered pay cuts: what other expenses and perks have been granted to Delaney and/or other members of the Board?
And how much are they worth?
Added to all of this are the long-term questions that have clung to the FAI Board, notably the disastrously overpricing of Vantage Club tickets that has resulted in an enormous debt burden, and the failure to appoint two independent Board members – a key recommendation of the Genesis Report.
And speaking of the delegation, here’s who’s up today:
- Donal Conway – President of the Board of the FAI
- Eddie Murray – Honorary Treasurer
- Paraic Treanor – Chairperson of the Legal and Corporate Affairs Committee
- Rea Walshe – Interim CEO and former Corporate Affairs and Licensing Director
- John Delaney – Executive Vice President
Journalist Mark Tighe, who broke the story about the €100,000 loan, tweets from outside Leinster House showing photographers ready to snap the FAI delegation.
The current furore surrounding the FAI has been set off by the revelation that Delaney provided a €100,000 loan to association in 2017.
The loan was first revealed by the Sunday Times last month and Delaney sought and failed to get an injunction preventing its publication.
Delaney said this loan was for a “very short-term cash flow issue” but Sport Ireland are amongst those who have demanded greater explanation.
Which is in large part why we’re here.
You can read all that’s been said about ’the €100,000 issue” here:
Good morning, Rónan Duffy here for the first part of what’s to be a long and potentially explosive Oireachtas session.
The meeting has begun in Leinster House but the committee is currently meeting in private session before we start proper.
So while that’s happening, let’s catch up on what’s happened to date.
