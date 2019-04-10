Conway is now speaking about Sport Ireland’s appearance before the committee last week.

Sport Ireland had complained about the lateness of a letter sent by the FAI to Sport Ireland ahead of that appearance. Conway apologises for the lateness of that letter:

The Association notes the comments made here last week by the Committee and Sport Ireland and acknowledges your concerns. The Board of the FAI met on Wednesday, in a scheduled meeting. The Board regretted that it was not in a position to assist Sport Ireland with answers to its questions before Sport Ireland attended the Committee.

We have met since with Sport Ireland and continue to engage with them. We have emphasised to them that we are moving as fast as we can, being mindful of the complexity of the issues involved, including legal issues and the need to ensure that all statements we make are accurate and our internal and external processes are fair and robust.

No disrespect was intended by the lateness of the letter of the 2nd of April to Sport Ireland or its brief contents.

I apologise for this and accept more information would have assisted Sport Ireland and the Committee.