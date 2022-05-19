One man remains in custody in League of Ireland match-fixing investigation

ONE OF THE ten men arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into alleged football match-fixing in the League of Ireland remains in custody this morning.

A further four men have been released without charge, while five men were released last night.

A garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Several residential properties were searched yesterday in a planned Garda operation, which stemmed from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019.

That investigation was prompted by reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland and Union of European Football Associations (Uefa).

The men had been detained on suspicion of the offence of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law.

Undertaken by the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit within the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the operation was described as a “day of action” against match-fixing.

Local gardaí from the Limerick and Cork city divisions were also involved in the operation.

With reporting from the Press Association.