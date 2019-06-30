Man dies after 'one punch' attack on Co Down beach

A MAN WHO was seriously injured in “one punch” type of assault on a Co Down beach has died in hospital.

Darren O’Neill (22) sustained a “serious head injury” on Tyrella Beach in Co Down at about 7.30pm on Thursday.

He was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Police confirmed this morning that O’Neill has since died from his injuries.

The PSNI said that a 21-year-old man was arrested following the “one punch” type incident and charged with grievous bodily harm.

A post-mortem examination will now be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

“I would like to offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time,” Detective Chief Inspector with the PSNI Darren McCartney said.