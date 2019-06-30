This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man dies after 'one punch' attack on Co Down beach

A 21-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 12:37 PM
19 minutes ago 2,331 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4703711
Tyrella Beach, Co Down.
Image: Shutterstock/Terence Burke
Tyrella Beach, Co Down.
Tyrella Beach, Co Down.
Image: Shutterstock/Terence Burke

A MAN WHO was seriously injured in “one punch” type of assault on a Co Down beach has died in hospital.

Darren O’Neill (22) sustained a “serious head injury” on Tyrella Beach in Co Down at about 7.30pm on Thursday.

He was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Police confirmed this morning that O’Neill has since died from his injuries. 

The PSNI said that a 21-year-old man was arrested following the “one punch” type incident and charged with grievous bodily harm.

A post-mortem examination will now be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

“I would like to offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time,” Detective Chief Inspector with the PSNI Darren McCartney said.

Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Darren’s death and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1913 27/06/19.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie