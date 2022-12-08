Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 8 December 2022
Advertisement

Online registration portal opens for HPV vaccine catch-up programme named after Laura Brennan

Laura Brennan campaigned higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death in 2019.

1 hour ago 3,583 Views 0 Comments
Laura Brennan
Laura Brennan

A NEW ONLINE registration portal has been launched for the Laura Brennan HPV (human papilloma virus) Vaccination Catch-Up Programme.

HPV can cause cancer and genital warts in both women and men. The vaccine protects against the types of HPV that cause 9 out of 10 cervical cancers.

From today, eligible people can register on www.hpv.ie for an appointment for a free vaccine which will be administered through HSE vaccination clinics and schools.

The programme is supported by Bernie and Larry Brennan, parents of the late Laura Brennan who campaigned for higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death from cervical cancer in 2019, aged 26.

Free HPV vaccines will be offered to all boys and girls in second-level education who were previously eligible to receive the vaccine and who have not yet received it.

It is also open to young women up to the age of 25 who have left secondary school and did not previously receive the vaccine.

“It is my great honour to be joined by Laura’s family as we announce the opening of the online registration portal for the Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-Up Programme,” Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today. 

“They have campaigned tirelessly in the memory of their courageous daughter and have shown commendable commitment and energy in continuing to spread her message in the midst of their own immeasurable grief,” Donnelly said. 

“This programme embodies Laura’s message of vaccine promotion and will encourage and facilitate further uptake of this life-saving intervention. It is by increasing HPV vaccination and screening among our population that we will finally reach our goal of eliminating cervical cancer in Ireland.” 

Bernie and Larry Brennan said: “Laura was determined to do everything in her power to encourage people to get the HPV vaccine to protect their health.

Vaccines save lives and Laura’s hope was that by speaking out, she could prevent others from losing their lives and spare other families the pain of losing a loved one.

“We’re incredibly proud that her campaigning has had such a lasting impact, and it’s comforting to know that many lives will be saved by people availing of the HPV vaccine through the programme named in her memory.”

Eligible people aged 16 or over can book their appointment today online. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie