Online registration portal opens for HPV vaccine catch-up programme named after Laura Brennan

A NEW ONLINE registration portal has been launched for the Laura Brennan HPV (human papilloma virus) Vaccination Catch-Up Programme.

HPV can cause cancer and genital warts in both women and men. The vaccine protects against the types of HPV that cause 9 out of 10 cervical cancers.

From today, eligible people can register on www.hpv.ie for an appointment for a free vaccine which will be administered through HSE vaccination clinics and schools.

The programme is supported by Bernie and Larry Brennan, parents of the late Laura Brennan who campaigned for higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death from cervical cancer in 2019, aged 26.

Free HPV vaccines will be offered to all boys and girls in second-level education who were previously eligible to receive the vaccine and who have not yet received it.

It is also open to young women up to the age of 25 who have left secondary school and did not previously receive the vaccine.

“It is my great honour to be joined by Laura’s family as we announce the opening of the online registration portal for the Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-Up Programme,” Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today.

“They have campaigned tirelessly in the memory of their courageous daughter and have shown commendable commitment and energy in continuing to spread her message in the midst of their own immeasurable grief,” Donnelly said.

“This programme embodies Laura’s message of vaccine promotion and will encourage and facilitate further uptake of this life-saving intervention. It is by increasing HPV vaccination and screening among our population that we will finally reach our goal of eliminating cervical cancer in Ireland.”

Bernie and Larry Brennan said: “Laura was determined to do everything in her power to encourage people to get the HPV vaccine to protect their health.

Vaccines save lives and Laura’s hope was that by speaking out, she could prevent others from losing their lives and spare other families the pain of losing a loved one.

“We’re incredibly proud that her campaigning has had such a lasting impact, and it’s comforting to know that many lives will be saved by people availing of the HPV vaccine through the programme named in her memory.”

Eligible people aged 16 or over can book their appointment today online.